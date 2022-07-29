site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: padres-nick-martinez-placed-on-paternity-leave | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Padres' Nick Martinez: Placed on paternity leave
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Martinez was placed on the paternity list Friday.
He may miss the weekend series against the Twins while he attends to the birth of his child. Michel Baez was recalled from Triple-A El Paso to take Martinez's spot in the bullpen.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read