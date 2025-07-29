Suarez (3-4) blew a save but was credited with the win Monday against the Mets, allowing one run on one hit while striking out one batter over one inning.

Suarez was tasked with protecting a one-run lead in the ninth inning but allowed New York to tie the score on a Ronny Mauricio solo homer. However, the All-Star closer was able to limit New York to that one run and ended up in the win column when the Padres walked it off in the bottom of the frame. It was just the fourth blown save of the season for Suarez, who leads the majors with 30 saves. The long ball was only the second he's given up across 43.2 innings.