Padres manager Bob Melvin said Suarez (elbow) could be activated from the 60-day injured list Thursday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

Suarez has joined the Padres in Toronto and might finally be ready to be a contributor out of the bullpen. The 32-year-old right-hander re-upped with San Diego on a five-year, $46 million contract over the winter, but he missed the entire first half while recovering from a severe case of elbow inflammation.