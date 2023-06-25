Suarez (elbow) threw a bullpen session Friday and could face hitters "imminently," AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Suarez has yet to play this season after experiencing arm stiffness and elbow inflammation in mid-March during spring training. However, he's tossed multiple bullpens over the past few weeks and now appears set to take the next step in his recovery. Suarez will almost certainly require a minor-league rehab stint before joining the San Diego bullpen, but he could return in the first half of July.