Suarez recorded the final four outs of Thursday's 15-11 win over the Dodgers in South Korea to earn his first save of the season. He allowed one hit and struck out two batters.

Suarez's wild pitch and subsequent single allowed to Mookie Betts in the eighth inning brought the Dodgers to within one run, but San Diego gave the right-hander some extra cushion the next half inning, and Suarez bounced back with a 1-2-3 frame in the bottom of the ninth. New Padres manager Mike Shildt had declined to name a closer in spring training, but the team's beat writers pointed to Suarez being the most likely candidate to close. Yuki Matsui pitched in the sixth inning Wednesday in his major-league debut.