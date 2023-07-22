Suarez notched a hold against the Tigers on Friday by pitching one perfect inning.
Suarez made his season debut after a prolonged absence due to an elbow injury. San Diego manager Bob Melvin didn't hesitate to immediately deploy him in a high-leverage situation, bringing the right-hander in to protect a one-run eighth-inning lead. Suarez didn't show any signs of rust, retiring the side in order on 11 pitches. It appears the Padres may slot Suarez into a set-up role immediately as they seek to make up ground in the wild-card race.
