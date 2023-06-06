Suarez (elbow) is scheduled to throw a full bullpen session Friday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

Suarez has already thrown off the mound a couple of times, but the catcher was positioned in front of the plate during those workouts. He's now ready to take things to the next level in his ongoing recovery from lingering stiffness and inflammation in his right elbow. Re-signed to a five-year, $46 million contract this offseason, the 32-year-old setup man could finally be a contributor for the Padres around the end of June.