Suarez allowed two hits and struck out two in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Friday's 2-1 win over the Dodgers.

Suarez had little margin for error, and he was able to escape a two-out situation with runners on the corners to pick up his first save since Aug. 11. This was the Padres' first game since that date to require a save. Suarez had allowed one run and racked up six strikeouts over four innings between save chances. For the season, he's up to 34 saves with a 3.09 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 59:14 K:BB through 55.1 innings.