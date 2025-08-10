Suarez allowed one run on two hits and one walk while striking out two over one inning, taking a blown save in Saturday's 5-4 extra-inning win over the Red Sox.

Suarez's stretch of shaky pitching continued, and it resulted in his second blown save in his last six appearances. He's allowed at least one baserunner in each of those outings. Suarez has still converted 32 of 37 save chances while pitching to a 3.28 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 51:14 K:BB through 49.1 innings. He's functioned as the Padres' closer even since the team acquired Mason Miller at the trade deadline, but any prolonged stretch of ineffective pitching could see Suarez slip into a committee role or get taken out of the closing conversation altogether if it's a bad enough slump.