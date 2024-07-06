Suarez allowed three runs on four hits in one-third of an inning to take a blown save in Friday's 10-8 win over the Diamondbacks.

Suarez has typically been dominant when called upon, but he served up a grand slam to Alek Thomas, allowing three inherited runners to score, and then a two-run home run to Randal Grichuk. While the Diamondbacks briefly took an 8-7 lead, Stephen Kolek was able to finish off the inning, and the Padres rallied to win in their half of the ninth. Both of Suarez's blown saves this year have come over his last eight appearances, a span in which he's given up six runs (five earned) across 6.1 innings. He's at a 1.77 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 33:7 K:BB through 35.2 innings overall while adding 22 saves and a hold.