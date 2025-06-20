Bergert allowed three hits and a walk while striking out three over 4.2 scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Dodgers on Thursday.

Bergert came up an out short of qualifying for the win, exiting at 71 pitches (47 strikes). It appears to be simply a managerial decision, as Shohei Ohtani was up with runners on the corners and two outs when Bergert was lifted for Adrian Morejon. While it was a short start, Bergert's holding his own quite well in the majors, allowing just five runs over 20 innings across his first four starts. He's at a 1.88 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 19:9 K:BB through 24 innings over eight appearances in total this season. The 25-year-old is projected to make his next start at home versus the Nationals.