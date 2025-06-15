Bergert allowed three runs on three hits and two walks while striking out eight over five innings in a no-decision versus the Diamondbacks on Saturday.

Bergert allowed a three-run home run to Eugenio Suarez in the fourth inning, but it was an otherwise steady start for the 25-year-old right-hander. Bergert threw 54 of 90 pitches for strikes in this outing, and he's completed five innings in each of his three starts so far. He's also walked eight batters over 15.1 innings as a starter, so there's still some adjusting for him to do to find more control. Bergert has a 2.33 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 16:8 K:BB across 19.1 innings through seven appearances overall. He's tentatively scheduled to make his next start on the road versus the Dodgers.