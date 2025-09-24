O'Hearn went 2-for-4 with a grand slam in Tuesday's victory over the Brewers.

O'Hearn electrified the crowd Tuesday with a first-inning grand slam off Bruce Zimmermann to put the Padres on top early. After a rough start to September, the slugger has locked back in, going 10-for-20 with eight RBI and a pair of extra-base hits across his past five games. While his post-deadline production has dipped to a .711 OPS since he left the Orioles, O'Hearn's overall season has been strong, with a .276/.362/.435 line, 20 doubles, 17 homers and 62 RBI across 140 games.