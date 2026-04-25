O'Hearn went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored Friday against the Brewers.

O'Hearn tallied hits in the sixth and eighth innings -- the first of which was a double down the right field line -- and he came around to score on each occasion. The effort extended his hitting streak to five games, during which he's gone 7-for-17 with three RBI and four runs scored. O'Hearn has been an excellent contributor overall to begin his first season in Pittsburgh, maintaining a .413 wOBA and .190 ISO across 100 plate appearances.