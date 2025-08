O'Hearn isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Diamondbacks.

O'Hearn will retreat to the bench for a second consecutive game Tuesday, even with right-hander Ryne Nelson set to start on the bump for Arizona. Luis Arraez will start at first base for the Friars while O'Hearn sits, and Manny Machado will serve as the DH with Jose Iglesias at third.