O'Hearn went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Giants.

O'Hearn got the Padres within a run in the seventh inning, but that was as close as they got. The 32-year-old has had a poor August -- he's batting just .200 with four extra-base hits and seven RBI over 14 games since joining the Padres at the trade deadline. Overall, he's at a .275/.369/.460 slash line with 15 homers, 50 RBI, 49 runs scored and three stolen bases across 108 contests between San Diego and Baltimore.