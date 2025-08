O'Hearn is not in the Padres' starting lineup against the Diamondbacks on Monday.

Even with the Diamondbacks sending right-hander Brandon Pfaadt to the mound, the left-hitting O'Hearn will begin Monday's game on the bench, with Luis Arraez starting at first base and Gavin Sheets serving as the designated hitter. O'Hearn has gone 1-for-8 in his first three games with the Padres.