The Padres optioned Weathers to Triple-A El Paso on Thursday.
San Diego already has six other healthy starting pitchers on the active roster and could get another (Mike Clevinger) back from the COVID-19-related injured list next week, so Weathers' demotion was fully expected regardless of how he performed in Wednesday's 19-5 win over the Cubs. Even though the Padres won comfortably, Weathers didn't factor into the decision in his first start with the big club after surrendering four runs on six hits and four walks across 3.2 innings prior to his departure.