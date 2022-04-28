Rogers pitched one-third of an inning, retiring the only batter he faced on the way to a save in Wednesday's 8-5 win over the Reds.

After the Padres entered the bottom of the ninth inning up 8-3, Rogers was called upon to protect an 8-5 lead with two men on base. He promptly induced a game-ending flyout off the bat of Jake Fraley on the first pitch he threw, securing his sixth save of the season. Rogers is 6-for-7 on save opportunities and has not allowed an earned run while posting a 0.57 WHIP with seven strikeouts over seven innings this year.