The Padres optioned Cosgrove to Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday.

Cosgrove heads to the minors for his first time of the season. With the Padres in 15 games this season, he had allowed 14 earned runs across 12.0 innings. Last year, the 27-year-old posted a 1.75 ERA across 51.1 innings. The southpaw will look to regather himself in El Paso and find again what he had going last year. In a corresponding move, Yu Darvish was reinstated from the 15-day injured list.