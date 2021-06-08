Pham went 1-for-3 with two walks, a run, an RBI and a stolen base in Monday's 9-4 victory versus the Cubs.

The veteran outfielder led off the bottom of the first inning with a single and subsequently came around to score the Padres' first run. In the next frame, he walked and stole second but was stranded on the basepaths. Following a nine-game lull without a steal between May 27 and June 5, Pham has swiped three bags over his past two games. Over that short span, he has notched four walks and two hits.

