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Padres' Ty France: Drawing third straight start

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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France will start at first base and bat seventh Wednesday against the Cardinals.

France will end up covering first base for all three games of the series in St. Louis, after he went 1-for-6 with an RBI between Monday and Tuesday. He appears to have an edge over the likes of Sung-Mun Song, Jase Bowen and Nick Solak for the final spot in San Diego's everyday lineup, but France will likely be the top choice to move to the bench once the Padres get one of Jake Cronenworth (concussion) or Miguel Andujar (hamstring) back from the injured list.

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