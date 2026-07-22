Padres' Walker Buehler: Battles control issues in win

Buehler (6-5) earned the win against Atlanta on Tuesday, allowing two runs on two hits and five walks with three strikeouts over 5.2 innings.

Buehler allowed two runs in the second inning but otherwise kept Atlanta in check despite issuing a season-high five walks. It was a much-needed effort from the 31-year-old, who entered Tuesday having surrendered 20 earned runs over his first three July outings. He'll carry a 5.23 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 84:40 K:BB across 94.2 innings this season into a road matchup with the Marlins this weekend.