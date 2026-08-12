Padres' Walker Buehler: Earns seventh win

Buehler (7-5) earned the win Tuesday against the Brewers, allowing one run on three hits and two walks while striking out five over six innings.

Buehler threw his second-highest pitch total of the season, tossing 58 of his 98 pitches for strikes, and completed six innings for the first time in 11 starts. His lone run allowed came in the third inning following a leadoff single and a hit batter. After surrendering 20 runs across 11 innings during a disastrous stretch in early July, the right-hander has allowed no more than three runs in each of his last five starts. Through 24 outings this season, Buehler owns a 4.88 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 100:47 K:BB across 114.1 innings. He's scheduled to face the Mets on Monday next.