Padres' Walker Buehler: Good outing against former team

Buehler (5-3) allowed one run on three hits and three walks while striking out five over 5.1 innings to earn the win Friday over the Dodgers.

Buehler put a bow on an unexpectedly dominant June by limiting one of his former teams to a Mookie Betts solo home run in the second inning. Across five starts in June, Buehler never allowed more than one run in any game. He gave up five runs and posted a 27:8 K:BB across 26.1 innings. He has just three quality starts this season because he continues to struggle pitching deep enough into games to meet the requirements, but he has turned things around after a lackluster first month of the campaign. The right-hander is at a 3.81 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 70:26 K:BB through 78 innings over 16 starts this season. Buehler's next start is projected to be on the road versus the Cubs.