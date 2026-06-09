Padres' Walker Buehler: Mitigates damage in 4.2 frames

Buehler did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing one run on eight hits and two walks over 4.2 innings in a 6-2 victory over the Reds. He struck out four.

Buehler allowed plenty of traffic on the bases, which prevented him from working deep into the contest, though the right-hander was able to limit the damage before exiting with one out remaining in the fifth inning. It hasn't always been pretty, but the 31-year-old has quietly allowed two or fewer runs in five of his past six starts. Buehler will carry a 3-3 record with a 4.33 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 53:22 K:BB across 62.1 innings (13 starts) into his next outing, tentatively scheduled for Sunday against the Orioles.