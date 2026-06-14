Padres' Walker Buehler: Mostly cruises in fourth win

Buehler (4-3) notched the win Sunday against the Orioles, allowing one run on six hits and no walks in five innings. He struck out five.

Other than serving up a fifth-inning Jeremiah Jackson solo home run, Buehler was excellent Sunday while pouring in 60 of his 86 pitches for strikes. The 31-year-old right-hander is gaining momentum on the hill as of late, tossing at least 4.2 innings while giving up two runs or fewer in four consecutive starts. Buehler will aim to further improve on a 4.14 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 58:22 K:BB over 67.1 innings in a fairly soft matchup against the Rangers in Texas his next time out.