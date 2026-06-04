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Padres' Walker Buehler: Sharp in no-decision

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Buehler did not factor into the decision in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Phillies. He allowed a run on four hits and two walks while striking out six over six innings.

Buehler was solid Wednesday, as he held the Phillies scoreless before allowing a lone run in the fifth inning. The right-hander has now held opponents to two runs or fewer in four of his last five starts, posting a 3.81 ERA in that span (26.2 innings). Buehler's lowered his ERA to 4.53 on the season with a 1.28 WHIP and 49:20 K:BB across 12 starts (57.2 innings). He's tentatively scheduled to face the Reds at home his next time out.

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