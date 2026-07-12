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Padres' Walker Buehler: Short start Saturday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Buehler allowed four runs on three hits and four walks while striking out one over two innings in a no-decision versus the Blue Jays on Saturday.

Buehler and Trey Yesavage both labored in the early innings of this contest. Buehler ended up throwing just 65 pitches (31 strikes) in his shortest start of the season. He heads into the All-Star break on a wicked skid, having allowed 20 runs and six home runs over his last 11 innings. Overall, he has a 5.36 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 81:35 K:BB through 89 innings over 19 starts.

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