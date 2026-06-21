Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Padres' Walker Buehler: Strong June continues

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Buehler took a no-decision Saturday against Texas, allowing one run on five hits and one walk in 5.1 innings. He struck out seven.

Buehler tied a season high in punchouts Saturday, also matching his second longest start of the season. The 31-year-old right-hander has been dealing on the mound of late, working at least 4.2 innings while yielding exactly one run in four consecutive outings during the month of June. Buehler has a solid 3.96 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 65:23 K:BB over 72.2 frames, but he's next lined up for one of his toughest tests of the year against the Dodgers.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!