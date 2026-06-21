Padres' Walker Buehler: Strong June continues

Buehler took a no-decision Saturday against Texas, allowing one run on five hits and one walk in 5.1 innings. He struck out seven.

Buehler tied a season high in punchouts Saturday, also matching his second longest start of the season. The 31-year-old right-hander has been dealing on the mound of late, working at least 4.2 innings while yielding exactly one run in four consecutive outings during the month of June. Buehler has a solid 3.96 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 65:23 K:BB over 72.2 frames, but he's next lined up for one of his toughest tests of the year against the Dodgers.