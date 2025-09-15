Manager Mike Shildt said that Bogaerts (foot) took ground balls, tracked live pitches and took swings in the batting cage during a workout Saturday and could continue his rehab program at the Padres' facility in Arizona during the upcoming week, MLB.com reports.

The Padres placed Bogaerts on the 10-day injured list Aug. 29 due to a non-displaced fracture in his left foot, but the veteran infielder is progressing well in his recovery and is targeting a return to the lineup during the final week of the regular season. While Bogaerts has been shelved, the Padres have prioritized offense over defense of late, as Jake Cronenworth and Luis Arraez (head) have been seeing more starts at shortstop and second base, respectively, in order to open up a regular spot in the lineup at designated hitter for Gavin Sheets.