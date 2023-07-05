Bogaerts went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, a walk, two total runs and three total RBI in Tuesday's 8-5 win against the Angels.

Bogaerts knocked two big hits in the contest, smashing a two-run shot to left field in the sixth inning and plating another run with a single in the seventh. The shortstop has gone 5-for-6 with four runs, two homers, six RBI and two walks over his past two contests, knocking in more runs during that stretch than he had in his previous 17 games combined. In fact, Bogaerts has already hit more homers (two) in July than he did in all of June (one in 22 contests).