Bogaerts went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Diamondbacks.

Bogaerts launched a 424-foot homer off Eduardo Rodriguez in the first inning, his first extra-base hit since coming off the injured list Tuesday. The veteran shortstop has hit safely in three of four games since rejoining the Padres, going 4-for-16 in that span. He's slashing .262/.328/.389 with 11 home runs, 51 RBI, 62 runs scored and 20 steals across 550 plate appearances and appears healthy as the club gears up for the postseason.