Padres' Yuki Matsui: Racking up punchouts

Matsui tossed 2.1 innings in relief against Atlanta on Tuesday, allowing one run on three hits and one walk while striking out three batters.

Matsui has gone at least two frames seven times through 18 appearances so far this season after doing so in just five instances across 61 regular-season outings last year. The shift in role has been working well for the southpaw, as he carries a 1.67 ERA and 1.07 WHIP through 27 total innings. Matsui doesn't have any holds, wins or saves, which severely dents his fantasy utility, though he has been more effective at missing bats this season. The Japanese reliever has fanned at least one batter in every one of his appearances thus far, and his 29.0 percent strikeout rate is a vast improvement over his 22.4 percent mark last season.