Padres' Yuki Matsui: Notches win in long relief Friday

Matsui (2-1) earned the win over San Francisco on Friday, allowing one hit and striking out two batters over three scoreless innings.

San Diego deployed a bit of an unusual pitching progression, opening with reliever Bradgley Rodriguez for one inning before going to Matsui for three frames and finishing with veteran starter German Marquez for the final five . All three hurlers pitched well, and Matsui got the victory with three scoreless frames that included just one hit. The left-hander completed three innings for the first time as a major-leaguer, throwing 49 pitches (32 strikes). Matsui isn't seeing a ton of high-leverage work, but he's having his best big-league season to date, posting a 2.38 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 45:24 K:BB while collecting six holds through 31 appearances spanning 41.2 innings.