Matsui picked up the save in Sunday's 6-4 win over San Francisco. He allowed a hit and no walks while striking out one over a scoreless inning.

Entering with a two-run cushion, Matsui worked a scoreless ninth inning to secure his first save of the season and a sweep for San Diego. The southpaw has quietly put together a quality campaign with a 1.98 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 63:32 K:BB in 59 innings, though the closer role remains firmly in the hands of Mason Miller, who was presumably unavailable after pitching in both of the previous two games.