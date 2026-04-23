Garcia is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cubs.

It's the first day off this season for Garcia, who is slashing only .212/.299/.329 with a pair of home runs and a 27.8 percent strikeout rate in his first 24 contests this season. Brandon Marsh is sliding over to right field, and Felix Reyes will get the start in left field as the Phillies try to avoid a ninth straight loss.