Painter struck out six over five scoreless innings Wednesday while allowing three hits and zero walks for Triple-A Lehigh Valley against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

This was arguably Painter's best start of the season, which isn't saying much, as he's thrown two quality starts on the year and this was his lone instance with five-plus innings, zero runs and zero walks. Indeed, he'd given up 12 earned runs on 19 hits and six walks over his last two starts, so it's hard to say with confidence that Painter has righted the ship. Painter sat 94-97 mph with his four-seamer (touched 98 mph) in this start, with his changeup, slider and curveball each getting whiffs over 35 percent of the time. The 22-year-old righty has a 5.35 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and a 105:44 K:BB in 102.2 innings for the IronPigs.