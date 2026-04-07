Painter allowed four runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out one batter over four innings in a no-decision against San Francisco on Monday.

Painter thrilled with 5.1 innings of one-run ball in his MLB debut against Washington last Tuesday, but he was far less impressive this time around. The right-hander gave up at least one hit in each frame in which he appeared, with his worst inning being the third, when the Giants tagged him for three runs on a pair of singles, a double and a triple. Painter exited trailing 4-0, but Philadelphia was able to mount a comeback to take him off the hook. The rookie hurler lines up to make his next start at home against Arizona.