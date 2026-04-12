Phillies' Andrew Painter: Late scratch due to migraine
Painter was scratched from his scheduled start Sunday against the Diamondbacks due to a migraine, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
As a result of Painter's late scratch, the Phillies will have Zach Pop open the contest in what's likely to be a bullpen day. The migraine shouldn't be a long-term concern for Painter; in fact, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com relays that the rookie right-hander was seen working out in the bullpen prior to the game, which suggests he could be available to cover multiple innings in relief. That being said, Painter may not be in line to make his next start with Philadelphia anytime soon. Zack Wheeler (shoulder) is slated to make the fourth start of his rehab assignment Tuesday at Double-A Reading, and he could be ready to return from the injured list next weekend to take over Painter's spot in the rotation.
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