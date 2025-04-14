Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Monday that Marsh will likely be out of the lineup for three straight days as the outfielder receives a mental and physical break, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Marsh hasn't tallied a hit since March 30, so the Phillies will give him some extended rest to regroup. He is out of Monday's lineup and it sounds like the soonest he will be back in action is Thursday. Johan Rojas is patrolling center field Monday and should do so the following two days, as well.