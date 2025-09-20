Marsh went 2-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and three runs scored in Friday's 8-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

Marsh's steal was his sixth of the season and his first since June 30 versus the Padres. The outfielder has done his part at getting on base in September, batting .388 (19-for-49) over 13 games this month, and he's racked up nine extra-base hits, 12 RBI and 15 runs scored in that span. For the season, he's maintained a .283/.345/.450 slash line with 11 home runs, 42 RBI and 59 runs across 403 plate appearances.