The Phillies and Marsh avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $3 million contract Thursday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Marsh will get a big pay increase in his first year of arbitration eligibility. The 27-year-old hit .249/.328/.419 with 16 long balls and 19 stolen bases for the Phillies in 2024. Marsh is projected to be the club's primary center fielder against right-handed pitching in 2025.