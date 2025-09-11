Phillies' Bryson Stott: Back to bench versus lefty
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stott is absent from the lineup for Thursday's game against the Mets.
The left-handed-hitting Stott made a rare start against a lefty Tuesday, but he will retreat back to the bench Thursday as the Mets send southpaw David Peterson to the bump. Weston Wilson is at second base for the Phillies in what will be just his four-ever start at the keystone at the big-league level.
