Stott went 2-for-3 with a walk in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Diamondbacks.

With Trea Turner (hamstring) and Edmundo Sosa (groin) both on the injured list, Stott has started each of Philadelphia's last eight games to help pick up the slack. Stott had a weak .645 OPS through July 30, but he's fared far better at the dish ever since. Over his last 150 plate appearances, he's slashing .321/.393/.519 with 15 extra-base hits, 24 RBI, 21 runs scored and seven stolen base to raise his OPS to .719 for the year.