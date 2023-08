Ricketts (undisclosed) was reinstated from High-A Jersey Shore's 7-day injured list Saturday and went 0-for-4 with an RBI in his return to the lineup.

Ricketts was deactivated June 4 due to the unspecified injury but was cleared to rejoin the Jersey Shore lineup after he made five rehab appearances between the rookie-level Florida Complex League and Single-A Clearwater. The 23-year-old catcher owns a .167/.277/.250 slash line over 83 plate appearances with Jersey Shore this season.