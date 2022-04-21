Knebel had one strikeout and didn't allow a baserunner during the ninth inning to earn the save Wednesday against the Rockies.
Knebel was handed a three-run cushion and made quick work of Colorado by retiring the side in order on 12 pitches. The 30-year-old picked up a save in the second game of the season and finally received a second opportunity Wednesday. The right-hander has allowed one unearned run on two hits with a 5:2 K:BB through five innings this season.
More News
-
Phillies' Corey Knebel: Returns from COVID-19 IL•
-
Phillies' Corey Knebel: Awaiting COVID test results•
-
Phillies' Corey Knebel: Lands on COVID-19 injured list•
-
Phillies' Corey Knebel: Unavailable due to illness•
-
Phillies' Corey Knebel: Secures first save•
-
Phillies' Corey Knebel: Closer, as of now•