Knebel had one strikeout and didn't allow a baserunner during the ninth inning to earn the save Wednesday against the Rockies.

Knebel was handed a three-run cushion and made quick work of Colorado by retiring the side in order on 12 pitches. The 30-year-old picked up a save in the second game of the season and finally received a second opportunity Wednesday. The right-hander has allowed one unearned run on two hits with a 5:2 K:BB through five innings this season.