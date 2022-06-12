Knebel will throw Sunday to test his tight shoulder and hopes to only miss a day or two, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

The issue popped up for Knebel while he warmed up in preparation to enter Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks. While it's good to see he's not too worried about the issue, players tend to skew towards the optimistic side regarding their own health. Knebel doesn't have the strongest recent health track record, as he missed all of 2019 for Tommy John surgery and was limited to 25.2 innings last year due to a lat strain. If his optimism turns out to be unwarranted, Seranthony Dominguez looks like the best candidate to take his closer job, though the role could also go to a veteran like Brad Hand.