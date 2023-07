Kimbrel (6-1) blew the save but picked up the win Sunday against the Guardians. He allowed one run on two hits while striking out one over one inning.

KImbrel took the mound with a 4-3 advantage in the bottom of the ninth but was unable to secure his 17th save of the season after allowing a solo homer to David Fry. The outing marked Kimbrel's first run surrendered since June 8 (16 appearances), while also being his first long ball allowed since May 31.