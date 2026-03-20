Kimbel did not exercise the first opt out in his minor-league contract with the Mets as he continues to pursue a spot on the Opening Day roster, Pat Ragazzo of SI.com reports.

New York's bullpen competition got a little bit narrower Friday with the club cutting Austin Warren, Kevin Herget and Robert Stock from big-league camp. Kimbrel has given up three runs with a 5:5 K:BB across six innings during spring training, but manager Carlos Mendoza has been impressed with the late life on Kimbrel's fastball. Bryan Hudson and Richard Lovelady are the remaining internal competition for a bullpen spot, but the Mets could bring in some outside arms as teams begin to trim the rosters for Opening Day.